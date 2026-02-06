Gunmen Kill Youth Leader, Aide In Rivers Community

A youth leader in Omoku in Ogba/Egbena/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has been feared dead alongside his aide during an attack by armed men in the area.

Unidentified gunmen attacked Comrade Ifeanyi Azuazu, the president of Omoku Youths Federation and Chigozie Oluwu, the security aide to the youth leader, at a bar in Omoku on Thursday.

While Oluwu was reportedly killed on the spot by the gunmen, they abducted the youth leader, whose body was found the next day by the operatives of a local vigilance group, OSPAC.

Findings reveal that after he was abducted, the men of OSPAC embarked on a search and rescue mission, combing the forest and the neighbourhood until they found his lifeless, mutilated body in the forest.

Sources said that the abductors had beheaded the youth leader and dumped his body in the forest, after they had killed his security aide, who was shot while attempting to stop the kidnapping of Azuazu.

The lifeless and headless body of the Omoku Youth Federation President, Comrade Ifeanyi Azuazu, has been recovered by OSPAC in a forest at Omoku.

The dead victim, identified as Chigozie Oluwu, was the civilian security aide to Azuazua, who was elected the youth president about two months ago.

The residents of Omoku, which has been peaceful after years of terrorism by “Don Wanney” and “Obataosu”, are afraid that the incident could escalate, hence are appealing for the deployment of security operatives to the area

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.