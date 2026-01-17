Gunmen Kill Women, Children, Throw Infant Into Well In Kano

The Ancient City of Kano woke up to a tragedy as a woman, alongside her three children, was slaughtered while her infant was thrown into an open well in the house.

The tragic incident happened at the Dorayi Chiranci area of the Kano metropolis on Saturday, January 17.

Some locals narrated that the attackers are yet to be identified, while the Police are said to have launched an investigation into the matter.

The residents explained that the assailants allegedly slaughtered the woman and her children before throwing her infant into a well within the compound.

The exact circumstances surrounding the attack, including the time it occurred and the motive behind it, remain unclear as authorities continue to gather information.

Residents of Dorayi Chiranci described the incident as horrifying and unprecedented, expressing fear and grief over the violent loss of lives.

Many called for increased security in the area and urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to bring those responsible to justice.

Already, there is serious tension in the area, with many locals taking some precautionary measures against the unfortunate unforeseen circumstances.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Police Command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, could not pick calls as at the time of filing this news.