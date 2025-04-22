Gunmen Kill Vigilante Member, Six Others In Kwara

Share

Gunmen have launched a deadly attack in Ilesha Baruba, leaving six people dead, while one vigilante member was also killed in another incident during a forest patrol in Kemanji, located in the Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A statement by Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer, said the police arrested an informant linked to a bandit network, while tactical efforts are being intensified across the affected regions.

The statement read: “The Kwara State Police Command is investigating two grievous incidents that occurred on Sunday, April 21, 2025, in Baruten and Kaiama Local Government Areas of the State.

“At about 21:30 hours, suspected armed men, numbering ten, stormed the Ilesha Baruba Motor Park and opened fire indiscriminately at civilians gathered at a nearby relaxation spot.

“As a result, six persons—identified as Alhaji Ja’awire, AbdulJabar, Mohammed Nasamu, and three others—lost their lives, while two others sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“The deceased have been deposited at the Ilesha Baruba Morgue for autopsy, while the injured are receiving treatment.

“An investigation has been initiated, and full security measures have been implemented to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“In a related incident earlier the same day, at about 11:30 hours, a Kemanji-based vigilante group on routine foot patrol encountered suspected bandits within the Kainji National Park area.

“In the course of the gun duel, three of the suspected bandits suffered fatal gunshot wounds, and a member of the vigilante group, Yusuf Samba (M), was shot and later succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

“Our investigation culminated in the arrest of an informant, who admitted to collaborating with a group of bandits. This individual has proven to be a valuable asset in advancing the investigation.

“The Kwara State Police Command assures residents of both communities that full security measures have been activated, including tactical teams, intensified surveillance, and intelligence-led operations aimed at restoring peace and order.

“Citizens are urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. Let it be made categorically clear that anyone aiding or abetting crime in any part of the state will face the full weight of the law.”

