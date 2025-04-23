Gunmen Kill Vigilante, 6 Others

Share

Gunmen have launched a deadly attack in Ilesha Baruba, leaving six dead; while one vigilante was also killed in another incident during forest patrol in Kemanji in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A statement by SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, Police Public Relations Officer, said the Police arrested an informant linked to bandit network, while tactical efforts are being intensified across affected regions.

The statement stated: “The Kwara State Police Command is investigating two grievous incidents that occurred on Sunday, April 21, 2025, in Baruten and Kaiama Local Government Areas of the State.

“At about 2130hrs, suspected armed men, numbering ten, stormed the Ilesha Baruba Motor Park and opened fire indiscriminately at civilians gathered at a nearby relaxation spot.

As a result, six persons, identified as Alhaji Ja’awire, AbdulJabar, Mohammed Nasamu, and three others, lost their lives, while two others sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“The deceased have been deposited at the Ilesha Baruba Morgue for autopsy, while the injured are receiving treatment.

