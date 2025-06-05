Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Two At Kwara Mining Site

Share

The Kwara State Police Command5qhas confirmed a deadly attack on a mining site at Oreke-Okeigbo in Ifelodun Local Government Area, resulting in the killing of two policemen and the abduction of two individuals, including a Chinese national.

According to a statement from the Police Command spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

The statement reads:

“Information from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Oreke indicates that unidentified armed assailants invaded the mining facility, shooting and killing two police officers — ASP Haruna Watsai and Inspector Tukur Ogah of the 45 PMF, Abuja, who were on official protective duty. The attackers also carted away the rifles of the deceased officers.

In addition to the killings, the assailants abducted Mr. Sam Xie Wie, a Chinese national, and Mr. David Adenaiye, a native of Kogi State working at the mining site.”

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, condemned the brutal attack and assured the public that decisive tactical and intelligence-led operations are underway to rescue the abducted victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Command is collaborating closely with other security agencies and community stakeholders to strengthen security presence and prevent further attacks.

Residents are urged to remain calm, law-abiding, and provide credible information to aid investigations and recovery efforts.

“Further developments will be communicated as investigations progress,” the statement concluded.

Share