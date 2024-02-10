Gunmen Kill Two, Injure Others In Fresh Benue Attack

In a recent attack launched on the Umogidi community in Entekpa Ward of the Adoka District, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, suspected gunmen have reportedly killed two individuals and others sustained different degrees of injuries.

Saturday New Telegraph reports that the fresh attack occurred a few days after a similar attack in the neighbourhood which claimed the lives of ten people.

Joseph Adakole, a source who is privy to the development said that the robbers attacked the town on Thursday night and started shooting at the victims. He claimed that the deceased were his uncle and cousin.

“The herdsmen attacked Umogidi again in the evening of Thursday and killed some persons and left others injured. The two that were confirmed dead so far were my relatives. One was my uncle, and the other was a cousin,” he said.

In response, Otukpo’s Caretaker Chairman, Alfred Omakwu, stated that in addition to murdering the two victims, the marauders also attacked the security and military forces stationed nearby.

He added that although the attackers had retreated and threatened to make a surprise attack, the community had now been peaceful.

“From Friday, there has been calm, and the military presence has increased. But we are still receiving threats from them. Two of our youths were killed on Thursday. At the point of their entry into the community, they engaged those ones and the military too,” he said.

Superintendent SP Catherine Anene, the Police Public Relations Officer, stated that she was unaware of the development.