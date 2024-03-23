Gunmen Kill Two Imo Policemen, Attack Patrol Van

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a patrol van along the ancient Gariki Road in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, killing at least two police officers.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday when MOPOL 18 Owerri men were ambushed while on patrol.

The gunmen reportedly threw dynamite on the officers’ patrol car and engaged them in a lengthy shootout. They were thought to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an armed affiliate of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

During the procedure, it was discovered that two officers had died and four more had multiple injuries.

Confirming the incident, Imo Police spokesman, Henry Okoye said: “The state Commissioner of Police Aboki Danjuma has condemned the attack and gruesome murder of personnel of Mopol 18, Owerri, by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“The officers were ambushed in the early hours of today, 23/03/2024 while on patrol duties along old Gariki Road Okigwe by the disgruntled elements who threw dynamite on the officer’s patrol vehicle and engaged them in a protracted gunfight. In the process, two officers paid the ultimate price while four others survived the attack.”

He further stated that the police chief, along with Commanders Mopol 18 and 64, promptly dispatched Special Tactical Unit members of the Command to the crime scene for an immediate assessment. The members were then given the mission of pursuing the attackers in concert with other security agencies.