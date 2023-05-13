New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Gunmen Kill Two, Burn Houses In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Again, the Fulani militias have killed two persons in Mawofi village, Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

New Telegraph gathered through a source who pleaded anonymity on Friday night that so many houses in the community were razed down by the attackers.

The source said, “How can one explain a situation where the attackers moved from one village in Atyap land to another perpetuating their mission without anyone stopping them?

“It is now for the world to see and judge if these attacks are reprisals or purely attacks by the perpetrators to achieve their evil mission.”

The source added that villagers are still looking for their loved ones to be sure of the number of casualties.

When contacted for confirmation of the incident, the Kaduna Police Command spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige could respond to a call put to his phone as of the time of filing this report.

