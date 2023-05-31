Gunmen Kill Two, Abduct Two Others In Ogun

Gunmen, dressed in military camouflage on Wednesday shot dead an operative of the Ogun State-owned Security Outfit, known as the So Safe Corps while abducting two persons at a farm in Awo village, Orile-Imo in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the State.

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen also shot and killed one other person when they invaded the farm in the village which had over 200 workers on Tuesday night.

The slain security operative, identified as Ogunrinde Saheed was said to be an Area Commander of the So Safe Corps.

Our correspondent further gathered that the other victim, whose identity could not be ascertained yet was a native of the village.

A resident of the village who pleaded anonymity said the kidnappers shot dead the victims during a joint operation of police and operatives of the corps who were on the trail of the gunmen.

The source said the kidnappers attempted to kidnap many workers on the farm and were resisted by the security, but they were able to abduct two workers and killed three.

Confirming the incident, the Commander of So-Safe Corps, Soji Gonzalo said his men joined the operation to salvage the situation after the kidnappers had invaded the village.

He said “A distressed call was made to Owode area command by DPO Owode division that two people were killed and two were kidnapped in Abule Awo, Orile-Imo on May 30, 2023.

“The Owode area command operation team led by SC Saheed Ogunrinde moved to the affected location to salvage the situation.

“On getting there, the joint operation was carried out by our men and Nigeria Police, all efforts to track the kidnappers proved abortive.

“The following morning (Wednesday) our men resumed back with the Police to search the location which led them to the interchange area.

“On sighting our men they opened fire and their bullet hit one of our men in the person of SC Saheed Ogunrinde (aka Ajura) the Area Operation Owode area command and died.

“His dead body has been taken to his house at Ajura and buried.

“His rifle and phone were taken away by the kidnappers.”

Ganzalo said the unfortunate incident would not discourage his men from fighting the criminals.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said one of the suspects has been arrested and that others were being trailed by operatives of the joint operation.

He said “A suspect has been arrested. They shot one and when he was taken to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, they (doctors) did not attend to him, they said they were on strike, so, while they were taking him to Babcock University Teaching hospital, he gave up the ghost.

“Two people were shot, one died on the spot and they kidnapped two, but, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the situation.”