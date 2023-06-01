Gunmen Kill Two, Abduct Two Others In Ogun

Gunmen dressed in military camouflage yesterday shot dead an official of the Ogun State- owned security outfit So Safe corps and abducted two persons on a farm in Awo village, Orile-Imo, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area.

New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen also killed one other person when they invaded the farm with over 200 workers on Tuesday night. The slain security man identified as Ogunrinde Saheed was said to be an area commander of the So Safe Corps.

Our correspondent further learnt that the other victim, whose identity could not be ascertained, was a native of the village. A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the hoodlums shot dead the victims during a joint operation with the police.

The source said the kidnappers attempted to kidnap many workers on the farm and were resisted by the security, but they were able to abduct two workers and killed three.