Gunmen Kill Three Siblings In Anambra

Share

Anambra State Police Command on Monday confirmed the death of a five-year-old boy and two girls aged seven and nine in Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday, February 1 when the killers entered their home while the children were eating, murdered them and placed their bodies inside a deep freezer in one of the rooms.

According to the report, the victim’s mother Chikazor Ejezie, a lecturer and nurse had gone out for an examination, while their father, who works in Edo State, was also away when the incident occurred.

Speaking on Monday, the father of the deceased, Ejezie Udochukwu, said he was in Edo when his wife called to inform him of the tragedy, and he rushed to Nnewichi.

READ ALSO

Udochukwu stated, “In desperation, we opened the deep freezer, and that’s where their bodies were found. We live in a bungalow with two tenants and our landlord. The children were eating when the attackers came around noon. There were still plates with food that looked like they had been left in a hurry.

“Their bodies have been taken to the morgue, and the case has been reported to the Central Police Station in Nnewi. The police are investigating. I am devastated—three of my children were killed at the same time by unknown people.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, has ordered a full investigation.

“The bodies have been recovered, and the CP has transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for thorough investigation. More details will be shared later,” Ikenga said.

Share

Please follow and like us: