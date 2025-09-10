Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers In Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three of its officers by unknown gunmen at a checking point in Egbe, a community sharing a boundary with Kwara State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye, who confirmed the incident to Arise News, noted that it happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Aya asserted that the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, has deployed the Police tactical team to the area, adding that they are on the trail of the gunmen.

“I can confirm to you that three of the officers on duty were killed today in Egbe, a border community with Kwara State.”

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed a tactical squad to the area. We are currently on the trail of these men of the underworld, and they will all be arrested,” he stated.