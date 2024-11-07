Gunmen Kill Three, Injured Two In Plateau Community Attack

Share

On Wednesday, gunmen reportedly killed no fewer than three young adults in Rakok village of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Berom Youths Moulders Association and signed by its National President, Dalyop Mwantiri.

The association condemned the attack which has been reoccurring in the area with a call on security agencies to address the breach and destruction of farm produce.

According to the statement, the victims were gruesomely murdered in the course of carrying out their businesses in the community when the assailants attacked.

“The recurrence of continued killings, ambushes, assault on women, willful destruction and mass harvest of corn and other crops belonging to Berom native inhabitants by Fulani militants and criminal gangs in and around Barkin Ladi, Riyom and part of Jos South Local Government Areas as well as parts of Plateau State should be stemmed with corresponding military action to avoid degeneration of the situation.

“The Berom Youths Moulder Association (BYM), therefore, calls on security agents, especially Operation Safe Haven to, as a matter of urgency, crackdown on the aggressions daily perpetrated so as not to allow the aforementioned areas and plateau state at large be a theatre of bloodshed as witnessed in the past.”

The association is appealing for investigation and subsequent arrest of the perpetrators of the killers and compensation for massive crop destruction and harvest.

