Gunmen Kill Son Of Seriki Hausa In Edo

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot dead one of the sons of Seriki Hausa in Benin, simply identified as Danladi

New Telegraph gathered that Danladi was planning to wed in December 2024 before he met his unfortunate death.

The victim was reportedly killed at a friend’s shop located about 100 meters away from the Esigie Police Division in the Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

A source, who craved anonymity, said Danladi was sitting in his friend’s shop along Enohuwa Street, off First East Circular Road when the gunmen emerged from a GLK Benz jeep and shot him twice at closed range.

The source said. “Danladi is an easygoing guy. He is the son of Seriki Hausa in the area.

“Danladi’s death has created a huge vacuum in his family and a painful loss to his would-be wife.

“He has started sending invitation cards of his wedding to guests. He was billed to tie the knot with his partner in December.”

Reacting to the development, the State police spokesman, SP. Moses Yamu said the command is doing everything within the ambit of the law to tame cultism in the state, adding that the situation has been brought under control.

Yamu called on members of the public to give useful information to the police to help them in the fight against cultism and cult-related crimes in the state.

