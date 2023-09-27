Gunmen Kill Son, Kidnap Mother In Kwara Community

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Tuesday killed a son and kidnapped his mother in an attack that occurred in the Alalubosa community in Okoolowo, Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

New Telegraph gathered that during the attack the gunmen killed one AbdulRasheed Alafara and shot two of his siblings before abducting their mother.

The kidnappers, approximately six in number and armed with AK-47 rifles, arrived in the Kwara community and opened fire indiscriminately. Residents who were outdoors at the time fled for safety.

Tragically, Alafara was shot in the leg and then brutally macheted to death by the gunmen as he attempted to flee from them.

Two siblings of the deceased, Semiat Mukaila and Abdullahi, sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

In an interview with journalists, Abdullahi stated that the kidnappers operated for about 30 minutes before local vigilantes confronted them. During an exchange of gunfire, one of the kidnappers was killed.

The victim also appealed to the government to provide better equipment and support to the community’s vigilantes to enhance the security situation in the state.

He said, “They abducted our mother, killed my brother and seriously injured two other siblings. Our father, who is the Magaji, escaped. But it was the tes who responded swiftly to our call that shot away and rescued our mother.

“We called the police around 10:00 pm on Tuesday but they only came around 10:00 am today (Wednesday) several hours later.”

The state police command’s spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident and mentioned that a team of police officers had been dispatched to the scene.