Gunmen Kill Rivers Chief Amid Rising Cult Violence

Tension has gripped the Obelle community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State following the brutal killing of the Vice Chairman of the Obelle Council of Chiefs by unidentified gunmen during a meeting of local chiefs on Saturday at Omuwoka village.

The victim, whose identity has been confirmed as a senior traditional leader in the community, was reportedly shot at close range by an assailant believed to be associated with the Iceland cult group.

Eyewitnesses stated that the attacker, allegedly led by a notorious gang leader known as Cairo, stormed the meeting on motorbikes and carried out the execution in front of shocked community members.

“I heard that a guy came with a gun while my father was in a meeting at Omuwoka village in Obelle, shot at him twice, and fled,” said Joseph Eze Dabiri, the victim’s second son, who confirmed the incident on Sunday.

The attacker allegedly confirmed his target was dead before fleeing the scene, sparking panic as other chiefs scrambled for safety.

The gruesome murder has plunged the community into mourning and has reignited fears of escalating cult-related violence in the region.

By nightfall, several residents were reported to have fled Obelle, fearing further attacks. Security presence has since been increased, with personnel from a nearby military outpost in Ibaa stepping up patrols.

As of the time of this report, the Rivers State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement, but the matter has been reported to the Rumuji Police Division, which has a history of handling similar cult-related incidents in the area.

This killing adds to a troubling pattern of violence in Obelle. In November 2024, Miss Loveth Amadi led a protest to the same Rumuji Police Division, accusing the same Cairo of murdering her father, Akpata Amadi, a vigilante group member.

The latest incident has intensified calls from residents for an urgent and coordinated security intervention to curb the growing wave of cult-linked killings and restore peace to the embattled community.