Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Abduct Chinese Expatriate In Ibadan

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly killed a police officer and abducted a Chinese expatriate, the principal at Aqua Triton Company, in Ogunmakin area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the assailants stormed the company’s facility in a commando-style operation.

“There was an attack at Aqua Triton Company in Ogunmakin, near Ibadan, Oyo State, where yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed the facility in a commando-style operation.

“One police officer tragically died while repelling the attack, injuring some of the assailants, and the Chinese expatriate principal was abducted.

“Upon being informed, the state Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) to lead the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and tactical teams to the scene.

“A bush-combing operation is ongoing, and a full investigation has been launched to ensure the safe rescue of the victim, and the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators,” the statement read.