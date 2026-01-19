Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Abduct Chinese Expatriate In Ibadan

Some yet- to- be- identified gunmen have reportedly killed a police officer and abducted a Chinese expatriate a principal at Aqua Triton Company in Ogunmakin Area of Ibadan in Oyo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade (DSP), in a statement yesterday, disclosed that the suspected gunmen stormed the company’s facili- ty in a commando-style operation.

“There was an attack at Aqua Triton Company in Ogunmakin, near Ibadan, Oyo State, where yetto-be-identified gunmen stormed the facility in a commando-style operation.

“One police officer tragically died while repelling the attack, injuring some of the assailants, and the Chinese expatriate prin- cipal was abducted.

“Upon being informed, the state Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) to lead the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and tactical teams to the scene.

“A bush-combing operation is ongoing, and a full investigation has been launched to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators,” the statement read.