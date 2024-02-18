Gunmen Kill Plateau APC Spokesman, Namang

Unknown Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday night killed the Plateau State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Sylvanus Namang.

The State Chairman of the APC, Hon Rufus Bature confirmed the killing of Hon. Namang to Journalists in Jos on Sunday, February 18.

New Telegraph reports that Hon. Namang died on Saturday night from injuries he sustained from the attackers in Pankshin Local Government of the state

It was gathered that the APC Spokesman had travelled to Pankshin local government council for a burial after which the sad incident happened.

Hon. Namang retired as the Zonal Director of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) before joining APC and became the spokesman of All Progressive Congress (APC) Plateau State

He also worked with the late Deputy Senate President Senator Ibrahim Mantu as his Chief Press secretary.

Police in Plateau State are yet to confirm the incident at the time of filling this report.

Details later…