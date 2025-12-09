Gunmen Kill Pastor’s Wife, Raze Church Building, Vehicles In Anambra

The wife of an Anglican priest was on Sunday murdered by gunmen in a church in Lilu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen had stormed the church premises in the morning hours, injuring several persons and setting ablaze the priest’s apartment and two vehicles said to belong to the priest and security agencies. They were also said to have partially burnt the church building and destroyed other properties.

It was learnt that the hoodlums might have been angry with the priest for providing accommodation for security operatives who had been guarding the area over a period of time.

Confirming the incident, Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu described the attack as a heinous and an abominable act, as it was not only an assault on the community, but grave affront to shared values of peace, sanctity of life and freedom of worship.

Orutugu, in a statement signed by Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, sympathised with the families of the deceased and victims’ and the entire Lilu Community, saying efforts were on to hunt down the perpetrators.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Police Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, condemns in the strongest terms the attack in the morning of Dec. 7, carried out by armed criminals which resulted in the death of one person confirmed, with serious injuries inflicted on a few others, including the church building partially burnt, and other properties destroyed at a church premises in Lilu, Ihiala Local Government Area.

“The CP states that this heinous and abominable act, committed against innocent worshippers, is not only an assault on the community, but a grave affront to our shared values of peace, sanctity of life, and freedom of worship.

“The Command extends its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the entire Lilu Community and assures the public that the Police shall relentlessly hunt down the perpetrators of this crime.

“The CP notes that no community should be subjected to such brutality as the command will not allow criminals to instill fear or destabilise the peace we are working tirelessly to maintain.

“In view of the above, the Command has already intensified intelligence-driven operations, deployed the Joint Security Team, and strengthened surveillance across the area.”