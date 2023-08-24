Gunmen Kill Pastor In Kaduna Community

Rev. Jeremiah Mayau, a pastor at Tawaliu Baptist Church in Kujama, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State was assassinated on Wednesday by suspected gunmen.

Rev. Joseph John Hayab, the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday.

According to him, “The heinous act happened on Wednesday afternoon while the Rev. Jeremiah Mayau was on his farm at Prison Farms Kujama Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“It is very painful that gunmen move freely in broad daylight to execute their evil act and get away with it in a civilised society like ours where we have constituted authority that is expected to checkmate these criminal elements in the society.

“It is also painful that when you raise an eyebrow, you are seen as a deviant that is just looking for trouble while those in authority have otherwise refused to do the right thing to ensure harmonious coexistence among the citizens.”

He urged security officers to exercise greater vigilance in the performance of their official duties and to stop criminal elements’ activities that interfere with lawful civilian mobility as they go about their everyday business.

He prayed that the Almighty would comfort the immediate family, church and the body of Christ.