Share

Tragedy struck in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, on Friday, December 6, when unidentified gunmen killed a pastor and a woman studying for her examination.

The spokesperson for the Taraba State Police Command, SP Usman Abdullahi confirmed the shocking incident to newsmen on Saturday.

According to him, the woman was in her room preparing for an upcoming examination when she was fatally shot in the stomach by the attackers.

The assailants also targeted a pastor during the attack.

Abdullahi clarified that no one was abducted, and the gunmen did not steal money or valuables, leaving the motive behind the killings a mystery.

READ ALSO:

So far, the identities of the victims have not been disclosed, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The police have assured the public that investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The senseless killings have left the local community in mourning, prompting renewed calls for improved security measures to prevent further tragedies.

Residents expressed their grief and demanded swift action from authorities to ensure safety in the area.

Share

Please follow and like us: