Gunmen Kill One Of The Abducted Brothers In Edo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed the younger of the two brothers abducted on Friday, January 2, at their residence along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, Edo North.

The father of the deceased, Tahir Momoh, confirmed Abu Momoh’s demise to newsmen on Monday, January 5, noting that the corpse was discovered on Monday morning, and it was buried the same day.

He said, “It is true that he was killed. He is the younger of the two brothers, and he has been buried. The elder brother is still with the kidnappers.

“This is a very sad day for us, and we hope that his elder will be released to us.”

However, in a short video made available from the platform of the deceased community, he was killed by his abductors at Orley River, Down City Pride road, Igbira Camp.

A source said he must have attempted an escape before he was shot. “I was told that he attempted an escape, and he was shot by the kidnappers.”

The medical doctor, Ibrahim, who is still with the kidnappers, was abducted along with his brother while they were trying to enter their compound and were taken into the bush.

Ibrahim is currently on his housemanship at Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi.

A resident who gave his name as Abdul urged the police to beam their searchlight on the Igbira camp. He said the number that has been done in that area is so much that not all is reported in the media.

He said, “I think it’s time the police beam a searchlight on the Igbira community in Auchi, as the number of kidnappings around that area is alarming.

“The problem is these boys don’t want to work but are looking for easy money. The earlier their criminal activities are halted, the better for Auchi and other communities around that area.

“The government should also take action so that the people can see that they are important.”