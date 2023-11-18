Gunmen Kill One, Cart Away Mobile Phones At Danfodiyo Varsity Neighboring Communities

Some unknown gunmen killed one person and injured four others when they stormed the neighbouring community of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto on Friday night.

The operation officer in the office of the Chief Security of the University, Rufa’i Umar Rade confirmed that the institute received the report of the incident on Dundaye Bakin Gulbi last night.

The official also refutes as false an insinuation making the rounds that the bandit attacked the institute.

He disclosed that the bandit destroyed the NTM network mass and carted away cable and many mobile phones belonging to community members.

Also, a resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity said the attackers shot dead one person and four others wounded are now hospitalised.

One of the students of the institute said during the attacks the bandit blocked all the ways that linking to the university from Kwalkwalawa village and started shooting sporadically.

He noted that the attack which is the second in this year had signalled the threat and increases of security challenges the university community are witnessing.

Contacted, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Lawal Suleiman Bilbis failed as his phone was switched off.

Our correspondent in the state who visited the university on Sunday the VC was said to travel away from the state.

Also, reports that some of the students were sighted in different locations reading their books while others were seen at the matriculation hall organising cultural display.