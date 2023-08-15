Gunmen Kill Newly-Wedded Couple In Plateau

It was a sad experience in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday as unknown gunmen killed a newlywed couple who were teachers at BECO Comprehensive High School, Kwi.

According to the information gathered by New Telegraph, the Vice Principal of the school was also beaten to a stupor during the incident that occurred at about 3:00 pm on August 14.

Confirming the incident, DSP Alfred Alabo, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command said the command arisn top of the situation.

Also confirming the development, the National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement, a socio-cultural group, Rwang Tengwong in a statement released on Monday, said the killing occurred at about 3 p.m. on Monday.

He said, “We are saddened by the invasion of BECO Comprehensive High School Kwi by gunmen.

“Two teachers, Mr and Mrs Rwang Danladi, a newly-wedded couple, were shot dead.

“Mr Dalyop Emmanuel, the Vice-Principal of the School, was seriously injured by the armed men.

“The teachers were holding a meeting to compile results of students in preparation for the school’s 2023 Speech and Prize-Giving Day slated for this Friday.

“The injured person is currently receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.”

The spokesperson decried the influx of criminals in some communities in the state.

He added, “We call on security operatives to, as a matter of urgency, raid these communities that have become enclaves of criminals, particularly Fass and Mahanga in Riyom.

”This is necessary to get rid of criminal elements that have defied law and order.”