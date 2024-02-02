Gunmen Kill Monarch, Kidnap Wife In Kwara

A traditional ruler of Koro town, Ekiti Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, was on Thursday night assassinated and his wife kidnapped by a group of gunmen who were suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Sources privy to the development said the incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The community was rocked by terror following the brutal assassination of Oba Segun Aremu-Cole, a retired general from the Nigerian Army.

However, as of 11 p.m., the Kwara State Police Command stated that it was unable to corroborate the event.