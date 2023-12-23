Gunmen Kill Medical Director, Abduct Daughter In Kwara

Dr David Adefikayo, the Medical Director of Dafikayo Clinic was reportedly brutally murdered on Thursday by unidentified gunmen who are suspected of being assassins at his home in Kanbi, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The attackers, whose intentions are still unknown, reportedly broke into Dr Adefikayo’s house at 8:30 p.m., and despite the doctor’s cries for help and offers of cash or any other belongings they might want to take, the gunmen executed him in front of his wife and kids.

Before leaving the scene, the gunmen also took the deceased’s 16-year-old youngest daughter, adding to the family’s suffering.

Both the killers’ names and the girl’s current whereabouts are a mystery.