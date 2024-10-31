Gunmen Kill Man, Set Him Ablaze In Ebonyi

Share

Gunmen have allegedly killed a man, Michael Nnaji, at the Ngbo-Amaka area in Ngbo Community, Ohaukwu Local Government of Ebonyi State and set the body ablaze.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki that the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident, but we are yet to get the details of what really happened in the area. “We have contacted Ohaukwu Divisional Head – quarters and our team has moved to the scene for investigation.

“Yes, I am yet to be briefed and I must tell you, the State Police Command will carry out indepth investigation into the matter. “We are assuring that the perpetrators will be apprehended and prosecuted,” Ukandu said.

Share

Please follow and like us: