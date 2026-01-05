Gunmen Kill Man, Abduct Wife In Chibok Village

S uspected kidnappers have killed a 56-year-old man and abducted his wife during a late-night attack in Takulashe Village, Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State. The attack occurred around 9:30 pm on January 2, when gunmen stormed the victim’s home and opened fire.

According to security expert Za- gazola Makama on X, the victim, identified as Bla Abakar Maulud, was shot and he died during the at- tack. The assailants then abducted his wife, Maimuna Shaibu, 48, and fled to an unknown location.

The incident was reported to the police early on January 3. Security officers, led by the Divisional Police Officer in Chibok, visited the scene. Maulud was taken to the General Hospital in Chibok, where a doctor confirmed his death.

His body was later released to his family for burial according to Islamic rites. Security agencies have launched a search operation to rescue the abducted woman, while investigations into the attack are ongoing.