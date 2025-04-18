Gunmen Kill Man, Abduct Pregnant Wife, Sister

Share

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a man and abducted his pregnant wife in Edo State.

According to police, the hoodlums also abducted the deceased’s sister in the Uluoke community, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area.

Spokesman CSP Moses Yamu confirmed the killing of Friday Pius and the abduction of his pregnant wife and her sister.

According to him, they are working with vigilantes and hunters to rescue the kidnapped victims. and apprehend the attackers. Yamu said: “The Command is aware.

Necessary deployments have been made in that regard. Our men have sustained bush combing and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the victims.”

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, when gunmen stormed the residence of the deceased between 1am and 2am.

Witnesses said the assailants shot Pius dead and kidnapped his pregnant wife and her sister, leaving behind his three children crying beside their father’s corpse.

