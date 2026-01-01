Gunmen Kill Man, Abduct His Teenage Twin

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed a man identified as Ilabeshi Okhale, and abducted his twin children.

The incident reportedly happened at Kalabar Quarters, Afokpella, Edo State when the gunmen forcibly broke into his residence and inflicted machete injuries on him.

The gunmen, after gaining access to the premises reportedly switched off his generator, when he came out to see why the generator went off, he was attacked.

A source said the gunmen thereafter abducted his twin children Emmanuel and Emmanuella, both aged 16, into the bush and later demanded N100 million ransom.

However, the Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, said the abducted twins have been rescued unhurt.

She said the Police stormed the scene on receipt of the information and rushed the deceased to Ajie Hospital where he was confirmed dead and later deposited at Santa Maria Morgue, Jattu, for autopsy, According to her, a combined team of Police, Army, ESSC, hunters, and vigilante carried out extensive bush combing and rescued the two children unhurt and reunited them with their family, She said investigations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.