Gunmen Kill Husband, Kidnap Wife 13 Days After Wedding

Tension and confusion have enveloped the Alaleku community in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following the gruesome killing of a man and the abduction of his wife just 13 days after their wedding.

The gunmen, suspected to be Fulani bandits, reportedly invaded the Akaleku home of the newlywed couple around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

They shot the husband dead and abducted the wife, plunging the entire community into fear and mourning.

According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants stormed the residence at about 11:00 p.m., fatally shot the husband, and whisked the wife away to an unknown destination without leaving any trace.

The victims, Mr. and Mrs. Alu Anzaku, were said to have tied the knot on April 12, 2025, and were believed to still be in their honeymoon phase when the attack occurred, cutting short their newlywed bliss.

As of press time, there has been no confirmed contact from the abductors, and the whereabouts of the woman remain uncertain.

Sympathizers have continued to troop into the community, expressing shock and grief over the tragic incident.

However, sources have hinted that the abducted woman may have been rescued by security operatives, although details surrounding the alleged rescue remain sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

