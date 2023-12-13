Gunmen kill four soldiers, kidnap two expatriates in Rivers

Gunmen have ambushed a convoy of Daewoo workers along the Ahoada/Abua EastWest axis in Rivers State. The gunmen shot four soldiers and two drivers dead while they reportedly kidnapped two expatriates of the company yesterday. It was gathered that the incident occurred around 9.30 am. It was learnt that the victims were on their way to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital when they were ambushed.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the miscreants trailed the expatriate workers who were being escorted by soldiers along the Ahoada–Obua Road and opened fire on them. The source said: “During the attack, the assailants opened fire on the convoy killing four soldiers and two civilian drivers and kidnapped two Koreans in the process. “The details are sketchy, but efforts are ongoing to get more details from the units. Further details will be forwarded as soon as possible.” Meanwhile, a community source claimed that the attack may be a reprisal following a recent military operation that took place in the area where arms and ammunition were seized.