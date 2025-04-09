Gunmen Kill Ex-Youth Leader In Rivers Community

Share

Gunmen suspected to be loyalists of late cult leader, David Gift, popularly known as 2Baba, have shot dead a former youth leader, Godspower Uwhetu, in Odhiaje community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, plunging the area into mourning.

The suspected cultists, numbering about five and reportedly led by one Sam, invaded Uwhetu’s residence in the early hours of Wednesday and shot him dead in front of his house before fleeing the scene.

According to Hector Chinem Ekeakita, former Public Relations Officer of the Igbu Akoh Youth Congress, Sam, the alleged ringleader of the attack, had previously escaped arrest by security operatives a few years ago.

Ekeakita said:

“This morning, we woke up to the sad news that a former youth leader of Odhiaje, Godspower Uwhetu, was killed by one Sam.

“Prior to the incident, Sam’s mother had confronted Uwhetu, grabbing his clothes and accusing him of calling soldiers to raid her son’s house. She claimed Sam was innocent.

“Since that day, Uwhetu had been on the run. He also confided in his friends that if anything happened to him, Sam should be held responsible.”

Ekeakita continued:

“Only for us to wake up this morning to find that Uwhetu has been murdered. This same Sam is one of 2Baba’s loyalists who escaped during a security raid on their base.

“The people of Igbu Akoh Kingdom are still reeling from the daily reports of gunfire. Just last week, in Odieke-Akoh community, several properties were vandalized, including solar lights.”

He called on security agencies and local authorities to intervene:

“We are appealing to the Sole Administrator, the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Air Force, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Army stationed in Ahoada to act swiftly before the situation escalates further.

“This is exactly how it began before innocent people started dying daily. We’re urging the security network in Ahoada to beef up surveillance and apprehend those causing unrest in Ekpeye land.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Rivers State Police Command had yet to issue a statement regarding the killing.

