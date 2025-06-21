Gunmen Kill Ex-PDP Chairman In Fresh Benue Attack

Share

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed the former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State, Aondoakaa Yaiyol.

Yaiyol, who is also the Commander of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Services in the Local Government, was killed on Friday, June 20.

Confirming the tragic incident on Saturday, the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyior said, “It’s true that the man was once PDP chairman in Tarka LGA before his current position as commander of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Services in Tarka.

“Unfortunately, his wife was killed just last year,” he added.

Also confirming the incident, the Special Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia, on Security and Internal Affairs, Chief Joseph Har, described it as an ‘Assassination’.

READ ALSO

Har said, “It was an assassination of the commander of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Services, NHFSS, Aondoakaa Yaiyol. They came on a bike and shot him at close quarters, and fled.

“After they shot the guy, they fired sporadically to scare others and then fled on a bike, and they were shielded by two cars also firing sporadically to scare away people.

“Sketchy investigation shows that a criminal who attacked and killed the deceased wife and burnt the house was sent to prison. On his return, both of them were chasing each other until this happened.

Correspondingly, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed the report and said that police were on the trail of the suspect.

“The incident is confirmed. Immediately, police in Tarka received the report, a team of officers was detailed to arrest him, and they trailed him to his hideout, but he escaped before officers could reach there.

Share