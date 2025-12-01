Gunmen Kill Elderly Woman, Abduct 3 In Kano Midnight Raids

An unidentified elderly woman has been shot dead by bandits during a midnight raid on Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State, while also abducting three other residents.

The bandits raided Yankamaye Village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of the state, killing the elderly woman and abducting the three residents during a late-night raid.

The incident, which occurred around 11pm on Saturday, according to an eye witness plunged the quiet community into fear as most residents were already asleep when the attackers arrived.

Residents said the armed men rode motorcycles to the outskirts of the village before proceeding on foot to avoid attracting attention.

A village resident who witnessed the attack said the elderly woman was shot dead after pleading with the assailants not to take her son.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bandits ignored her plea, killed her, and abducted the young man. The attackers also invaded another house, where they kidnapped two women, one of whom is reportedly the sister-in-law of the ward councillor.

Efforts to reach the Kano State Police Command for confirmation were unsuccessful, as the spokesperson had not responded to inquiries at the time of filing this report.

Yankamaye, located about five kilometres from Rimaye Town in neighbouring Katsina State, has recorded repeated bandit attacks, particularly after nearby Katsina communities reportedly entered into a “peace accord” with the criminal groups. Other communities in the area, including Sundu and Birisawa, have also suffered similar raids.