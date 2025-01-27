Gunmen Kill Delta Varsity Don

Share

A lecturer at the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Prof. Emeka Chukwuma, has been killed by unidentified gunmen.

The 56-year-old Professor who was known for his routine weekend visits to his hometown – Asaba, was attacked at night. It was learnt in Asaba yesterday that he was killed at his residence by St. Bridges area of Umueji in Asaba, the state capital by his assailants.

He was said to have been a respected and dutiful lecturer at the state-owned university until his death.

Although, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bright Edafe, could not be reached for confirmation, a top police officer at the Command Headquarters, said, “the killing was unfortunate.”

