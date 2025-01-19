Gunmen Kill Celestial Church Prophet During Service In Ogun 

Share

A 54-year-old prophet of the Celestial Church of Christ’s Eagle Parish, Odo Eran Idiroko, Ogun State, was reportedly killed during an active Sunday service.

The tragic event occurred on Sunday, January 19 at approximately 10:30 AM when gunmen opened fire inside the church, causing chaos before fleeing the scene.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the police spokesperson in Ogun State, Omolola Odutola in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital said the command responded to a report of a fatal attack at the church located along Old Baggage Road.

“Upon arrival, the police discovered the lifeless body of Yomi Adetula, dressed in a white celestial garment, lying face-up in a pool of blood.

“His body was riddled with bullets, and his head showed severe axe-inflicted injuries,” Odutola stated

Investigations revealed that three assailants stormed the church during the service, wielding a double-barreled gun.

They fired directly at the cleric, sparking panic among the congregants, before escaping toward the border area.

No arrests have been made, but the police assured the public that efforts are underway to track down the perpetrators.

The prophet’s body has been deposited at the General Hospital morgue in Ilaro for further procedures.

