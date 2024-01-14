Gunmen Kill CDC Chairman In Port Harcourt

Gunmen have killed the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Mgbuosimiri Community, Ndidi Livingstone in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State while exiting a church.

The victim, Ndidi Livingstone was said to have been trailed by the gunmen before he was shot dead point blank when he was coming out of the compound of the Church known as Peculiar Faith Ministry.

A source said the killers drove a black Toyota Highlander Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which was roving around the church premises while waiting for him to come out from the church.

The source said that the gunmen hurriedly left the area after shooting Livingstone, adding that there was also no effort to apprehend the killers as a few people who heard the gunshots panicked and took cover.

The area where the incident happened at the Agip axis of Mgboshimni, Mile Four area of Port Harcourt is notorious for cult activities where Degbam and Dewell cult groups battle for supremacy while some members engage in violent crimes.

At the time of this report, the motive behind the killing had not been ascertained.

The late Ndidi Livingstone and his wife, Patience, celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in July 2023, while the deceased marked his birthday on December 21.

The Rivers Police Command was yet to react to the incident at the time of filing this report.