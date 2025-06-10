Gunmen Kill Businessman In Anambra

Share

Gunmen over the weekend killed a businessman, in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victim it was learnt was shot dead opposite Glamour Pizza, near Federal Polytechnic, Oko, around 7 pm. The area is also said to be just opposite the business premises of the victim, where he operates a popular beer parlour in the area.

Video of the incident has been all over the social media. An eyewitness said the deceased was driving in a Lexus car when a group of armed hoodlums double crossed him, and shot him thrice, while he was sitting behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the incident, saying it was cult-related.

He, however, added that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident. He said: “It was a cultrelated killing, and following the swift response of the Police operatives led by the DPO, one suspect was arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation.

“Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been recovered and deposited in the morgue. The operatives also recovered the victim’s vehicle at the scene.

Further development shall be communicated. “The police are currently conducting investigations and interrogating the suspect.”

