Gunmen Kill A’Ibom Poly Graduate

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Wednesday killed a fresh graduate of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot-Osurua, in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the student, a computer science graduate identified as Prince was awaiting mobilization for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps program (NYSC) when he was killed by the hoodlums.

According to a report, the deceased was shot in front of his girlfriend in his room at about 1 am on Wednesday along Abuja Street, in the Ikot Osurua community.

The deceased’s girlfriend immediately raised the alarm which attracted the neighbors to come out, adding that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Timfon John, noted that there were robbery and cult operations in the area where the victim’s compound was robbed while the student was shot dead by the gunmen.

“Information at our disposal is that there were robbery and cult-related operations in the area.

“They invaded and robbed where they shot somebody who was later identified as a student but an investigation is ongoing,” John said.

