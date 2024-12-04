Gunmen Kill 9, Abduct Wives In Sokoto

Share

Gunmen on Monday invaded Dan Tudu Village in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, shooting dead nine people and abducting women, including the wives of those killed.

According to eyewitnesses, the gangsters shot indiscriminately on their arrival. A survivor of the attack said the villagers received information about a possible attack by gunmen. He said one resident sustained injuries in the attack.

The attack has raised concerns about the security situation in the area, despite the government’s assurances of the safety of life and property in the state. Council Chairman Ayuba Hashimu confirmed the attack.

