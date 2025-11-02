Gunmen Kill 7, Injure One In Fresh Kaduna Attack

No fewer than seven persons have been killed, while one other sustained gunshot wounds, following an attack by suspected gunmen on the Damakasuwa community in Chawai Chiefdom of Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the assailants invaded the community around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, shooting sporadically and forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety. Residents said the attack threw the entire community into panic as gunshots echoed for several minutes without any immediate response from security personnel.

The Paramount Chief of Chawai, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad, who confirmed the incident, said five persons were shot dead on the spot, while two others who were critically injured later died.

“The incident has heightened tension in the area, but normalcy has since been restored due to the presence of military personnel in the community. We’ve urged our people to remain calm and allow the security agencies to carry out their diligent work to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended,” he said.

A youth leader in the area, Barnabas Chawai, told our correspondent that the gunmen opened fire indiscriminately on villagers who were either retiring to bed or still engaged in evening activities.

Community members said the incident has heightened fear across neighbouring settlements in the Chawai axis of Kauru LGA, which has witnessed a series of armed assaults, kidnappings, and killings in recent months.

As of press time, security agencies had yet to issue an official statement on the incident. Residents, however, appealed to the Kaduna State Government and security operatives to intensify patrols and surveillance to prevent further attacks.

Efforts to reach the Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, proved abortive as calls and text messages sent to his phone were not returned.