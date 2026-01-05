Gunmen Kill 7 In Fresh Attack On Plateau Community, Many Missing

Not less than seven persons have reportedly been killed by gunmen suspect- ed to be Fulani bandits in Bong village of Doemak District in Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State Executive Chairman of Qua’anPan LGA, Christopher Audu Manship, who confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday issued on his behalf by his Director of Press and Publicity, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus, said the attackers specifically targeted Christians in the community.

Manship added that the attackers also injured an unspecified number of persons while houses and properties worth billions of naira were destroyed. Sylvanus said the council chairman had condemned the attack and was working closely with security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators were arrested and brought to justice.

“The chairman is deeply saddened by the attack on innocent persons and is collaborating with security operatives to ensure the culprits are brought to book,” Sylvanus said.

A native of Bong Village, Law rence Dogari, who also confirmed the attack, said that many villagers were injured in the attack, while some persons were still missing. “For now, I can confirm that over seven people have been killed, while several others were injured. Some people are still unaccounted for,” Dogari said.

The attack reportedly occurred on Friday night in Bong village, Doemak District, where the assailants reportedly carried out a house-to-house operation, targeting women, children and elderly residents.

Survivors told journalists that most of the victims were people who could not flee on time. Efforts to obtain comments from the Plateau State Police Command were unsuccessful, as its spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, did not respond to several phone calls.