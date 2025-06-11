Gunmen Kill 6 Persons, Injure 12 Others In Fresh Plateau Attacks

Share

Gunmen have killed six persons, including a woman, in communities in Bassa and Mangu local government areas of Plateau State and also injured, 12 others, who are presently receiving treatment in various hospitals.

The first attack, according to a source, occurred around Ancha community in Bassa LGA, while the second one took place in Gyen – bwas Rinji community in Langai district of Mangu LGA.

The latest attacks came just a day after four persons, including farmers and herders, were killed in Uwok-Ishe community of Kakkek district of Bassa on their way to mining sites.

G a r b a Abdullahi, the state Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), while confirming the first incident, explained that the victims were declared missing around 3am while grazing cattle, but their corpses were later found in Ancha community.

According to him, the herders were grazing when the perpetrators dragged them from the grazing area to Ancha and killed them, adding that they have reported the incident to the police and Operation Safe Haven.

In Gyenbwas Rinji, two persons, including a woman, were also killed, and many houses torched. The gunmen were said to have invaded the community in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately, killing a man and a woman, and also burn many houses.

The acting Chairman of Mwaghavul Youth Development (MYM), Mangu Halle District, Mr. Mangs Fwangkat Isa, while reacting, explained that the violence in Gyenbwas Kasuwa started when herders in the area ambushed three of their members, killing one and injuring two on Sunday evening.

The acting chairman explained, “On Monday, the FOB command came and pleaded with us. We tried to calm the situation because the youths were angry.

“While trying to calm down the situation, herders came from nowhere and started shooting. Our youths responded because we couldn’t just relax while the security presence was inadequate.”

He explained that the youths came out with sticks and local cutlasses to pursue the herders, saying that during the incident, two persons were killed, 10 persons were injured and are currently receiving medical attention in Halle and Mangu general hospitals.

