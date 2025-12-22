Gunmen Kill 4, Injure 7 In Kaduna Community

Four persons in BunduKahugu Community, in Lere local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been killed in an attack by yet to be identified gunmen.

The attack, which occurred last Wednesday night, threw the usually peaceful community into mourning. Those killed were identified as Apolos Emmanuel, 19; Wilas Yahaya, 25; Darius Sunday, 12; Nehemiah Jonathan, 25. Seven other residents sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

The injured victims were named as Andrew Soda, 40; Dominic Audu, 37; Nabal Gagare, 34; Cornelius Emmanuel, 18; Francis Danzaria, 36; Sani Dini, 19; and Pius Aminu, 20.

According to a source, the assailants stormed the community under the cover of darkness, shooting indiscriminately and causing panic among villagers. He explained that the latest attack is the second deadly incident in the area, saying that there was a similar assault in 2012 that claimed four lives.

He gave the names of those killed in the earlier attack as Chindo Mukaddas, Sarah Tatiyan, Jonah Kawari and Daniel Micah.

The source described the renewed violence as shocking, explaining that the Kahugu nation had a long-standing reputation for peace.

According to him, BunduKahugu, one of the seven major communities in Kaguu (Kahugu) nation, had never launched attacks on neighbouring communities.

He appealed to the government and security agencies to urgently intervene and protect lives and property in the area. The Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, Mansir Hussaini could not be reached to comment on the incident.