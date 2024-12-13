Gunmen Kill 4, Abduct 1 In Anambra Community, Demand N12m Ransom

Share

No fewer than four persons were feared killed in Ifite Awka, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, when unidentified hoodlums invaded the area, firing shots into the air.

The incident, which occurred late on Wednesday, caused panic in the community, forcing residents to flee the streets and traders close their shops abruptly.

Eyewitnesses reported that the hoodlums attacked several popular locations, including Book Foundation Junction, Ukwu Aki Bus Stop, “B” Bus Stop, Commissioners’ Quarters, and the Bamboo area.

Reporters who visited the area yesterday, learnt that during the attack, the hoodlums kidnapped the manager of a popular hotel (name withheld). His whereabouts remain unknown.

A trader dealing in groceries, who spoke anonymously, said, “It was a panic situation around 7 pm yesterday (Wednesday) when the hoodlums suddenly arrived and started shooting into the air

“They shot and killed three people at Book Foundation Junction and one person at Ukwu Aki Bus Stop. They also invaded a popular hotel at Commissioners’ Quarters and kidnapped the manager and his whereabouts are still unknown.

“We heard they were demanding N12 million ransom for his release, though the hotel workers said the initial demand was N20 million before it was reduced. “I was at my shop when we heard gunshots. Everyone panicked and ran for safety.

Traders locked their shops hurriedly and as of today, many shops remain closed.” Another resident, identified simply as Chibuike, added, “About three people were killed at Ifite yesterday night—one at ‘B’ Bus Stop and the others at Book Foundation Junction.

“They also struck at a hotel in Commissioners’ Quarters, kidnapped three people, and left with their cars. This morning, one person was shot dead around the Ukwu Aki area. This December is becoming very bloody. May God have mercy. Everyone should be cautious about their movements.”

Some officials of the hotel confirmed the incident, but declined to comment further, stating they were not authorised to speak. When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “Thank you for this information, but if you know the relatives of these victims, let them come forward, please.”

