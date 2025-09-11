Gunmen Kill 3 Policemen, One Other In Kwara

Gunmen yesterday killed four persons including three policemen at Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident happened during a routine meeting of the Babanla’s vigilance group. It was learnt that the bandits who reportedly targeted the local police station, attempted to loot grocery shops and a hotel, and fired indiscriminately. The development it was further learnt forced the residents of the town to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

Sources close to the community told journalists yesterday that, during the attack, three policemen and one other person were killed by the bandits before they escaped into the bush. Sources added that men of the Nigerian Army who were on security mission to the town responded swiftly, repelling the attackers and mounting a security cordon around the com- munity.

Contacted, a senior police officer at the Divisional Police Headquarters at Share town who sought anonymity con- firmed the incident. He however said that, “We have notified the state police command on the ugly incident and the command would give further details on it soon.”

Also, a Government House statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, commended the army, police, and community vigilante members for their quick intervention.

The statement added that Governor AbdulRahman Ab- dulRazaq has been in constant touch with security commanders and local vigilante leaders, and has ordered a sustained security lockdown of the area to neutralise the threat and protect residents.