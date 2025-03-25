Gunmen Kill 3 In Plateau

Share

Gunmen have killed three persons returning from an outing on Sunday at Dundun village in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A source said the gunmen ambushed the three men on motorcycles close to their village, shot them at close range and made sure they were dead before fleeing the area around 9:24 pm.

It was learnt that their remains were later found by a bystander who raised the alarm, drawing the neighbourhood attention to the scene of the incident.

The National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Youth Movement, Joseph Chudu Yonkpa, who confirmed the incident in a statement, identified the deceased as John Avia, 48; Sunday Vickson, 32 and Peter Vickson, 30.

According to the movement, the district had experienced numerous ambushes of its people in the last fortnight and the massive destruction of dry-season farm crops, adding that the incidents were one too many and the series of attacks reaffirmed the militias resolve against peaceful coexistence, peace and tranquility in Irigwe land.

Efforts to reach the Plateau Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, were unsuccessful as of press time.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

