Gunmen Kill 25, Set Houses Ablaze In Benue Community

At least, 25 people were reported killed when gunmen launched a deadly attack on the Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher council ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

That was even as the convoy of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State was reportedly blocked and attacked by some hoodlums suspected to be political thugs in his state. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the attack, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, saw many other people injured and many houses burnt.

Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Hon. Atera Alfred, confirmed the bloody attack. Atera, in a statement by his media aide, Tsar Tartor, condemned the killings, adding that the attack took place in the wee hours of Saturday.

The Chairman described the senseless killings by the unknown gunmen as “inhuman and barbaric” and called on all security formations to double their efforts in combating the renewed attacks as a matter of urgency.

He also called on security operatives to intensify surveillance in the areas prone to attacks to avert further breakdown of law and order within the local government.

He sympathised with families of the victims and promised to continue to support and implement every lawful means in a bid to permanently end the senseless killings of the local government’s innocent people.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State’s convoy was reportedly blocked and attacked by some hoodlums suspected to be political thugs.

A statement issued on yesterday by the state’s Commissioner for Infor – mation, Kingsley Fanwo, blamed people believed to be supporters of Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka for the attack at about 12.30pm yesterday.

According to the commissioner, the attack took place near the Naval Base, a few kilometres from Lokoja where the convoy of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, having sighted that of the Governor, blocked the road and some of his armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the convoy of the Governor.